Vigna Law Group: TVM litigation update…remember you weren’t hit by a FedEx Truck

Attorney, Ben Martin, comments on pharmaceutical injury litigation and how cases are long, tough fights but those in which we believe the truth will prevail.

We have been very particular in our client selection—and in mesh focusing on those with specific neurological pain syndromes that are caused by... devices used previously for pelvic organ prolapse.” — Ben Martin, Esq.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Martin, Esq., of Martin Baughman, national pharmaceutical injury attorney comments on high stakes pharmaceutical litigation in the IVC Filter litigation and discusses cases involving neurologically injured women he represents in the vaginal mesh debacle.

“My firm is in the midst of hard--fought war in the IVC filter litigation—against manufacturers who placed a product on the market without proof of efficacy. We await trial in these cases as they come due.

Pudendal neuralgia cases are much different than IVC filter cases in general as the injuries are very different. But the life care plans for the neurologically injured from the vaginal mesh and from the complex of injuries in the IVC filter litigation are sometimes astronomical. In the vaginal mesh cases, Ethicon and Boston Scientific are seeing that the future care costs evidenced in the life care plans of some of our clients are huge. Punitive damages might look sexy on websites but real money damages from loss of past and future wage earning capacity and past medical and future medical care is very significant.

Fortunately, we have been very particular in our client selection—and in mesh focusing on those with specific neurological pain syndromes that are caused by transobturator slings, retropubic slings, and the devices used previously for pelvic organ prolapse. We are comfortable with going to trial on our cases as virtually all our clients have been seriously injured and some disabled by pain.

What our clients must remember is that this is pharmaceutical injury litigation. Our clients were not injured by a drunk FedEx driver running a red light. The defense will have experts, some with strong credentials. It will be a long and a tough fight—but one in which we believe the truth will prevail.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit

Ethicon: TVT, TVT Exact

Coloplast: Supris



Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

