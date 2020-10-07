Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Texas Supreme Court Stops Har­ris Coun­ty Clerk from Send­ing Out Mil­lions of Unso­licit­ed Mail-In Bal­lot Applications

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the Texas Supreme Court for unanimously concluding that the Texas Election Code does not authorize Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to send out over two million unsolicited mail-in ballot applications and remanded the case to the trial court to issue a temporary injunction that prohibits Hollins from his planned, unlawful mass-mailing.

“I thank the Texas Supreme Court for recognizing that Texas election law prohibits county clerks from sending out unsolicited mail-in ballot applications en masse. Doing so would do nothing but jeopardize the security and integrity of our democratic process,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This is a huge win for Texas and I will continue to fight for safe and fair elections across the state.”

Read a copy of the opinion here.

