Governor Newsom Statement on the Passing of Dr. Alma Salazar

Published: Oct 07, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of California Community Colleges Board of Governors member, Dr. Alma Salazar:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Alma Salazar. Through her service on the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges, Alma opened doors and changed lives. Her commitment to equity and opportunity in higher education and workforce development was an inspiration to many. We hold her partner Gene and son Noah in our hearts as we continue her legacy of expanding opportunity for all.”

