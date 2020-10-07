Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, Nikola, Nano-X Imaging, and GoHealth and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL), Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX), and GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)

Class Period: March 14, 2019 to July 22, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2020

In mid-June 2020, Gol’s auditor, KPMG, raised significant concerns about Gol during the accounting firm’s first annual audit of the Company after being hired in 2019, stating that it had an “adverse opinion” on the strength of Gol’s internal controls regarding the preparation of financial statements, adding that there was “substantial doubt” about the airline’s ability to exist a year from now.” KPMG’s adverse opinion prompted Gol to carry out a review of its financial reporting procedures.

On July 23, 2020, GOL announced that it had dismissed KPMG as the Company’s registered auditing firm.

On this news, shares of GOL fell $.055 per share, or 7%, to close at $7.25 per share on July 23, 2020

The complaint, filed on September 11, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern because of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

Class Period: March 3, 2020 to September 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

On September10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled, “Nikola: How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America” (the “Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report suggested that the firm had gathered extensive evidence on false statements made by Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton, including that Milton misrepresented, the Company’s battery and fuel cell technology and the size of the Company’s order book. Moreover, the Hindenburg Report claimed that Milton used these Misrepresentations to substantially grow the Company and secure partnerships with top auto companies.

On this news, Nikola’s stock price fell $4.80 per share, or 11.3%, to close at $37.57 per share on September 10, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola; (2) Nikola overstated its “in-house” design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities; (3) Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities; (4) as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel; (5) Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading “test” video of the Company’s Nikola Two truck; (6) the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated; (7) Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed; and (8) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Class Period: August 21, 2020 to September 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2020

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research (“Citron”) published the report entitled, “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0” (the “Citron Report”). The Citron Report summarized Nano-X as “this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

On this news, Nano-X’s stock price fell $12.41 per share, or more than 25%, over the next two trading days to close at $36.80 per share on September 16, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (2) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (3) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

GoHealth, Inc. (NADSAQ: GOCO)

Class Period: Class A common stock purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

GoHealth provides an end-to-end health insurance marketplace that purportedly specializes in matching consumers with Medicare Advantage plans. On June 19, 2020 GoHealth filed with the SEC a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-1, which, after two amendments, was declared effective on July 14, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement was used to sell to the investing public 43.5 million shares of GoHealth Class A common stock at $21 per share, for total gross proceeds of $913.5 million.

The complaint, filed on September 21, 2020, alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (i) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (ii) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (iii) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (iv) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (v) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

