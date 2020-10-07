Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capitol Square Farmers Market Customer Survey 2020

Feedback from customers and attendees appreciated

Thank you for supporting the fourth season of the Capitol Square Farmers Market! The Capitol Square Farmers Market is a self-funded project of the Montana Department of Agriculture and the General Services Division of the Department of Administration. As we wrap up this season and plan for future years, we'd appreciate feedback from our customers and attendees.

Click here to take the 2020 Customer Survey.

