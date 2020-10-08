ReelTime VR Tops VRI List of Unknown Public Companies Set to Drive the Explosion of the AR/VR Worlds
ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLTR)
It is nice that ReelTime is getting known for its position in the Virtual Reality and media space. Even if we are becoming known as being “unknown” as in this case. it”SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com announced that it topped the list published in Virtual Reality Insider of three unknown public companies set to drive the explosion of the AR/VR worlds as access and adoption/adaptation become commonplace.
— Barry Henthorn
The full article can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com
The article makes special mention of the potentially industry-shaping significance of ReelTimes patent Number 10,761,303 that was just issued by the USPTO on September 1, 2020. The patent covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.
The article states: “ReelTimes Patent that brings the ability to produce and share VR to the general consumer along with its persistence in creating content and technologies that are at the forefront of the industry make ReelTime a company to watch now before the word gets out. If you are feeling patriotic then it may be of note that ReelTime is the only company to make this list that is truly 100% an American company with the other two being foreign filers. Reeltime is also the only one of the three that has shown gains over the past 90 days leveling off for some very good buys.”
Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, remarked: “It is nice that ReelTime is getting known for its position in the Virtual Reality and media space. Even if we are becoming known as being “unknown” as in this case, it is nice to be recognized for the accomplishments of the ReelTime team.”
About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.reeltime.com
Barry Henthorn
ReelTime VR
+1 2065790222
email us here
Really Twins Silverwood