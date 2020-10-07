It's Time To Adapt A new Generation Of Renewable Energy, By La Fenêtre Magazine

As the world evolves and adapts, we should look into more efficient, cleaner energy systems, in its new article La Fenêtre Magazine does exactly that.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our world evolves and adapts every day, when cell phones were first invented, flip phones were considered a huge advancement, today we use smartphones, they not only let us communicate with one another but also help us with hundreds of other tasks, now how would you feel if we insisted on using flip phones? That's exactly what we are doing in our green energy industry. Why are we resisting adapting new systems and methods? Why are we failing to recognize the shortcomings of our current systems? La Fenêtre Magazine explores this topic.

Michael Faraday, Thomas Edison, & Nikola Tesla revolutionized electric production in the 1800s. Perhaps, we are again reaching a similar milestone and a new “Electric Revolution”. Our quest for a no-cost, renewable, emission-free, and sustainable renewable energy source is finally here.

The SeaDog Wave Pump is the centerpiece of SeaDog Systems, Inc.’s sustainable infrastructure technologies. A technology that will be able to harness a renewable and free resource.

The SeaDog Wave Pump is the brainchild of Kenneth W. Welch Jr., inventor, and CEO of SeaDog Systems, Inc. It is a revolutionary wave-driven pump powered by the natural motions of waves and swells. SeaDog Wave pumps will use the up and down movement of the waves to power their enormous pump. This pump will then produce pressurized water that can be used for hundreds of applications. Mainly to turn turbines that will produce electricity.

Wind turbines have limited efficiency due to the wind’s unpredictability, and solar power needs constant sunlight to supply electricity. So when they experience non-ideal conditions, they have to be backed up by fossil fuel alternatives. Waves are very abundant and predictable, and there is always a constant supply for the SeaDog Wave Pump to produce electricity.

The Wave Energy Converter Carousel converts offshore wind turbine towers into a more cost-effective and sustainable grid-scale offshore farm. It does not take away and consume land and is non-destructive to ocean seal life.

With simple modifications using SSI’s design, a wind turbine tower can be easily converted into the Omni-directional 24 piston wave converter carousel. It will cost per KW installed, ranging from $4,800 to $7,500, and has an impressive 50+ years of service life.

Compared to the GE HALIADE-X wind turbine’s 12 MW output, the SSI WAVE ENERGY CAROUSEL produces more electricity at 38.877 MW or 228.98% more energy. The Wave Converter Carousel lasts two times longer than solar panels or wind turbines, making them more cost-efficient.

Wave Carousels produce 228.98% more energy than wind turbines and have more than double the service life, making them more stable and cost-efficient.

What makes their hydropower systems more sustainable than wind or solar energy systems? As Mr. Engelmann, C.E.O. of Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc. explains it, “take a wind turbine for example. Considering the materials that are used in the manufacturing and installation process, then to operate and maintain it and go through the whole cycle of that system, the turbine will never create enough energy to justify itself. Let alone be a sufficient performer in terms of efficiency to ever meet the demand for electrical power from the grid that it was meant to do, or decompose sustainably.”

What differentiates Mr. Welch Jr.’s suite of technologies is that their approach is actually sustainable, meaning that they “will have actually utilized more carbon out of the environment for energy creation, then we would have incurred in terms of carbon debt to create that system in the first place.”

Diamond Infrastructure Development, Inc.’s energy technology suite provides a truly clean, recyclable, cold, grid-scale wave energy-driven hydropower system that works on the same order of economic and fiscal efficiency as hydroelectric dams, without the dam, the numerous environmental impacts of dams, or the disastrous consequences caused by the large-scale dam failure.

