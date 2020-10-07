Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kinross to host presentation regarding three-year guidance and additional opportunities in portfolio on October 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will host a presentation and question and answer session on October 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss operational details regarding the Company’s recently announced three-year guidance and additional opportunities in its portfolio.

The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 7245896
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 7245896

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 585-8367; Passcode: 7245896
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 621-4642; Passcode: 7245896

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will also be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Mauritania, and Russia. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott                                
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations        
phone: 416-365-3390                        
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.

 

