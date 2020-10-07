Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Improvement Work Begins Friday in Chippewa Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on various roads in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, will begin Friday, October 9 weather permitting.

Drainage, milling and paving operations, requiring single-lane restrictions will occur starting Friday through Monday, December 14 according to the following schedule: 

  • Route 251 (Shenango Road) between Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) and Oakville Road (Route 251) weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Route 251 (Oakville Road) between Route 251 (Shenango Road) and Pleasantview Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Route 4017 (Shenango Road) between Route 251 (Oakville Road) to 37th Street Extension (Route 4040) weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flaggers will assist motorist through the work zone.

The project is part of a $2.95 million group paving job performed by PennDOT crews.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

 Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

