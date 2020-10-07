Intellia Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Jennifer Doudna On Winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for Inventing the Revolutionary CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D., one of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s scientific co-founders, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology. Dr. Doudna shared the award with her research collaborator, Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. This is the first time two women scientists have jointly won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry.



Since the publication of the seminal 2012 Science paper, Dr. Doudna has been widely recognized by the global scientific community for her pioneering invention and many contributions to CRISPR/Cas9 technology. This paper showed for the first time the necessary and essential components for the CRISPR/Cas9 system and how it could be used as a versatile genome editing tool in any non-cellular and cellular setting. Acting as a pair of programmable molecular scissors, the CRISPR/Cas9 system uses sequence-specific RNA guides to recognize DNA targets and activate a protein known as Cas9 to cut the DNA. This activity is fundamental to editing DNA, and it serves as the genetic basis for a vast array of potential applications. For their CRISPR/Cas9 invention, Drs. Doudna and Charpentier have been awarded the Lurie Prize in the Biomedical Sciences, the Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research, the Dr. H. P. Heineken Prize for Biochemistry and Biophysics, and the LUI Che Woo Prize for Welfare Betterment, among other recognitions.

“We congratulate Dr. Doudna and Dr. Charpentier on winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their revolutionary invention of CRISPR/Cas9,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “Their CRISPR/Cas9 invention is already being applied in ways that are transforming science and medicine. Our team at Intellia is honored to be using this powerful tool in our work to develop potential cures for people suffering from conditions ranging from genetic disease to cancer. We are proud of Dr. Doudna and our other scientific co-founders, Drs. Rodolphe Barrangou, Eric Sontheimer, Luciano Marrafini and Derrick Rossi, who have each made, and continue to make, tremendous contributions to the genomics field.”

About Jennifer Doudna

Dr. Doudna is a faculty member of the Molecular and Cell Biology and Chemistry department at UC Berkeley, where she is the Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Professor of Biomedical Science, as well as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, and a faculty scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Dr. Doudna also is a senior investigator at the Gladstone Institutes and an adjunct professor of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at UC San Francisco. She was elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences in 2002 and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2003.

About CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Treatments

Genome editing is efficient, precise and scalable. CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing can make permanent, precisely targeted changes in patients’ chromosomes and repair the underlying genetic mutation, whereas more traditional gene therapy typically involves introducing a non-permanent copy of a gene into patients’ cells. These attributes of CRISPR/Cas9 provide a significant therapeutic edge over other gene therapy and costly earlier-generation genome editing technologies, such as zinc finger nucleases and transcription activator-like effector nucleases.

Intellia’s proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 system could potentially address diseases with a single course of treatment because it permanently repairs the defective DNA. This represents a breakthrough improvement over current therapies, most of which require lifelong administration because they cannot correct underlying causes of the disease.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by producing single-course therapeutics that permanently edit and correct disease-associated genes, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

