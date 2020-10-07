Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter Results on November 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market close. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com.

Verisk’s management team will host a live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST, 1:30 p.m. GMT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at http://investor.verisk.com. The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-877-755-3792 for U.S./Canada participants or 512-961-6560 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-855-859-2056 for U.S./Canada participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants using Conference ID #5734408.

About Verisk  

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in more than 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor’s S&P 500® Index and the Nasdaq 100 Index. In 2018 and 2019, Forbes named Verisk to its World’s Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations  
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk 
201-469-4327 
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Joe Madden
Verisk Public Relations
Joseph.Madden@verisk.com
401 965-4284

