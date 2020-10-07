Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,479 in the last 365 days.

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ENTERS INTO NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

/EIN News/ -- FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH), today announced that it entered into a revolving line of credit secured by rental homes and rental home leases in several of our manufactured home communities with FirstBank (the “Facility”). The Facility allows for proceeds of $20 million and is expandable to $30 million with an accordion feature. The Facility has a three-year term with competitive pricing.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "UMH is pleased to announce this new Facility. FirstBank understands the solution to the rural affordable housing crisis is rental manufactured homes in professionally managed communities. Residents live in 1,000 sq. ft., three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes on 5,000 sq. ft. lots with their own driveway and no common wall neighbors for rents as low as $750 per month. The quality of the product and the affordability of the rent have enabled UMH to achieve 95% rental occupancy and 98% rent collection through the COVID-19 crisis. The ability to tap into the rental home equity at low rates will allow UMH to continue to provide the highest quality affordable housing while generating increased returns for shareholders. We look forward to entering this new relationship with FirstBank and expanding upon this program in the future.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

# # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980

Primary Logo

You just read:

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ENTERS INTO NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.