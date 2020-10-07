Registration Now Open for DOE’s 2021 National Science Bowl®

High School and Middle School Teams Nationwide Can Now Sign Up to Compete

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that registration has now opened for the 31st National Science Bowl® (NSB), hosted by DOE’s Office of Science. Thousands of students compete in the contest annually as it has grown into one of the Nation’s largest and most prestigious academic math and science competitions.

High school and middle school teams – made up of four or five students and a teacher who serves as a coach – can sign up to participate in the NSB by registering with the coordinator for their regional competition. Details can be found on the NSB registration page. The competition is divided into two categories: high school and middle school. Regional competitions typically last one or two days and take place across the country between January and March. All regional competitions will be virtual in 2021.

“I am honored to announce the start of the National Science Bowl®,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “Following in the footsteps of its long history, this year’s virtual competition will showcase our student’s aptitude to innovate, adapt, and thrive. This premier academic competition challenges and prepares our students to become the scientists and visionaries of tomorrow.”

During the competitions, students participate in a fast-paced verbal forum to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. To help prepare, teams can use sample questions from the NSB website.

The winning team from each qualifying regional competition will be eligible to compete in the National Finals held in Washington, D.C. from April 29 to May 3, 2021, with all expenses paid. The national events consist of several days of science activities and sightseeing, along with the competitions. Depending on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Maryland, and the District of Columbia, the National Finals may also be a virtual event.

The top two high school teams nationwide win educational adventure trips. The top middle school and high school teams also win funds for their schools’ science departments.

The top 16 high school and middle school teams in the National Finals also will win $1,000 for their schools’ science departments.

More than 315,000 students have participated in the NSB in its 30-year history. Each year, more than 14,000 students compete in the NSB.

The DOE Office of Science manages the National Science Bowl® and sponsors the NSB finals competition. More information is available on the NSB website.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940