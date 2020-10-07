Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) on Behalf of Investors

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (“Encore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECPG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order “by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 9, 2020.

If you purchased Encore securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

You just read:

