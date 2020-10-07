Michel Bernard Interviewed About Navigating Through A Career In Digital Advertising
GATINEAU, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michel Bernard, a digital advertising expert, discussed the subject of successfully building your personal brand and making a name for yourself in a recent interview with Thrive Global.
Beginning in his childhood years, Michel Bernard was already exposed to the art of advertising as he eagerly shadowed his father and they brainstormed creative ideas to effectively advertise the family business.
Thus, at the onset of the digital age, Mr. Bernard was already primed and ready to become an early adopter of this modern form of advertising that focused on the fast-paced and interactive world of the Internet.
“When the Internet became popular, I had a feeling it was going to be huge for the advertising industry and I got on board right away. I was right. This industry is so appealing because it’s always changing and evolving — it never gets boring or stays static. That’s a big draw for me,” expressed Michel Bernard.
During the Q&A with Thrive Global, Bernard detailed unique facts about the advertising industry and tips for young professionals who have newly entered this creative world.
“I was surprised by the sheer number of avenues in the advertising industry. Especially with digital advertising, there are so many paths you can take and so many industries you can be involved in. I learned that the best thing to do is to try to experience as much of it as you can — work as a writer, work as a designer, work as a developer. If you can do it all then the number of doors that will open to you becomes enormous,” said Michel Bernard.
In order to make a name for yourself and succeed in the world of advertising, Bernard stressed that persistence is key.
“If you want that huge new client, you have to go out and get them. Show them what you can do for them and don’t let them forget you. That lesson has helped me get far in this industry,” said Bernard.
For more information, visit https://michelbernardgatineau.com/.
About Michel Bernard
Michel Bernard, a digital advertising expert, was born in Gatineau, Quebec. Throughout his childhood, he developed his knowledge and passion for the art of advertising by working closely with his father to promote their family business. Knowing without a doubt that he wanted to be involved in digital advertising mediums, Bernard attended McGill University, completing a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Following his studies, Bernard worked as a copywriter for various Toronto-based firms. After years of working as a writer and building his skills in digital advertising, Bernard gathered enough of a client base to start his own firm. Today, his firm provides top quality advertising solutions for individuals and business owners in the Gatineau/Outaouais region of Quebec.
