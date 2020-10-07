GCC Announces Q3 2020 Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, will be released on Tuesday, October 27 after market close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Luis Carlos Arias, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 204 4368 or +1 (323) 994 2093 for international calls. The conference ID is 6171278.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link.

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until November 4 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 6171278. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Ricardo Martinez, IRC

+52 (614) 442 3176

USA + 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.