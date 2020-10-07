Rocky Mountain Bank Donates $20,000 to Hyalite Elementary School

/EIN News/ -- Billings, MT, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

rmb lOGO

Rocky Mountain Bank announced today it will donate $20,000 to Hyalite Elementary School.

“This week we celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Tod Petersen, Rocky Mountain Bank President & CEO. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Petersen. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

Rocky Mountain Bank’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Rocky Mountain Bank contributed $100,000 to Billings Food Bank, HRDC, Flathead Food Bank, and Family Promise of Gallatin Valley in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About Rocky Mountain Bank:

Rocky Mountain Bank, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state-chartered, community-invested bank with more than $590 million in assets. Headquartered in Billings, Montana, the bank also has offices in Bigfork, Bozeman, Kalispell, Plains, Plentywood, Stevensville and Whitehall. With a focus on business and personal lending, and deposit services, they are dedicated to making Great Things Happen! for their customers. For more information, visit www.rmbank.com or call 406.655.5112. Rocky Mountain Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

About Rocky Mountain Bank

About Rocky Mountain Bank Rocky Mountain Bank, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state-chartered, community-invested bank with more than $532 million in assets. Headquartered in Billings, Montana, the bank also has offices in Bigfork, Bozeman, Kalispell, Plains, Plentywood, Stevensville and Whitehall. With a focus on business and personal lending, and deposit services, they are dedicated to making Great Things Happen! for their customers. For more information, visit www.rmbank.com or call 406.655.5112. Rocky Mountain Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $13.2 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

Contact

President and CEO

Tod Petersen

TPetersen@rmbank.com

(406) 556-7607

