Global Campaign Mobilized for Humanitarian Relief in Embattled Armenia

#Aid4Artsakh Matching Gift Program Launches with $1M Grant

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of the rapidly growing humanitarian crisis in Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in coordination with the Hayastan All Armenian Fund announced the #Aid4Artsakh Matching Gift program, open for donations through November 15, 2020.

The matched funds will be used exclusively for humanitarian relief and emergency medical equipment in Armenia and Artsakh, urgently needed as a result of the full-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.

With over 5,000 Armenians already displaced, the mounting civilian casualties and the crippling damage to infrastructure, during a global pandemic, exacerbate the need for humanitarian relief.

To generate momentum behind this time-sensitive fundraising initiative, AGBU has already made available $1 million to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund with the commitment to make a matching contribution of up to $5 million, depending on total gifts received between now and the campaign deadline. AGBU will match up to $5 million raised during the campaign window, which will apply for any individual donation up to $100,000.

“During this very critical stage, AGBU’s matching gift opportunity will maximize funding when food and supplies for civilians and life-saving medical equipment for the injured are most needed,” stated Hayastan All Armenian Fund Executive Director Haykak Arshamyan.

AGBU’s Berge Setrakian described the initiative as a foregone conclusion. “Considering the gravity and severity of the need among those in harm’s way, whether civilians confined to bomb shelters or soldiers in dire medical distress, there is no question about what we are called to do at this dark hour,” he stated.

To rush support for emergency relief, donors are asked to give online to at agbu.org/aid4artsakh or giving@agbu.org for wire transfers. Donations may also be made to local AGBU offices. For more information about this limited-time matching program, contact giving@agbu.org.

Founded by the Armenian government in the early 1990s, the Hayastan All Armenia Fund is a non-profit organization supporting projects in Armenia with branches around the world.

Established in 1906, AGBU is the world’s largest non-profit organization devoted to upholding the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. Each year, AGBU is committed to making a difference in the lives of 500,000 people across Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian diaspora. For over a century, AGBU has remained true to one overarching goal: to create a foundation for the prosperity of all Armenians.

Attachment 

Arda Haratunian
Armenian General Benevolent Union
516-457-5187
communications@agbu.org

