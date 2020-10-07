Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary Brouillette Issues Statement on 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette issued the following statement on the winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Dr. Jennifer Doudna.

"I'm honored to extend my sincere congratulations to this year's co-winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry - our Lawrence Berkeley Lab's own Jennifer Doudna. As an esteemed professor at UC Berkeley and faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, her groundbreaking research on methods for genome editing have pushed the boundaries and radically changed genomics research. I am proud the Department of Energy helped play a part in Dr. Doudna's breakthrough achievement, funding her nascent research on RNA-guided genetic engineering technology, and I look forward to seeing how her work will inspire future generations of scientific advancements and revolutionary innovation."

-Secretary Brouillette

