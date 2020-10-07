Deer Muzzleloader Season Opens Oct. 22

October 7, 2020

Season Offers Opportunity to Enjoy Fall Woods

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Park Service

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season runs from Oct. 22-24 statewide.

Hunters in Region B — the state’s central, southern, and eastern regions — can also use muzzleloaders from Oct. 26-31 for antlerless deer only.

This is one of many deer hunting opportunities offered in the state and typically coincides with pleasant fall weather.

“The October muzzleloader season is a great time for hunters to enjoy one of their favorite pastimes,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “It also serves a valuable purpose in helping to manage the state’s deer population.”

For the 2020-21 season, the statewide bag limit for white-tailed bucks is set at two deer. Maryland hunters in Region B have the option to take one additional bonus buck after purchasing a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp, but this stamp may not be used during the early muzzleloader season. The antlerless deer bag limits differ between deer management regions.

An antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may now harvest one antlered white-tailed deer, within the yearly bag limit, that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken, within the established bag limit, must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

The early muzzleloader season for sika deer of either sex is open statewide Oct. 22-24, followed by an antlerless-only sika deer season Oct. 26-31. The sika deer muzzleloader season bag limit is three deer with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline.

Season dates, bag limits, hunting regulations, and registration procedures can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. Hunters are advised to carefully inspect all tree-stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while climbing in or out and while in the stand. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Maryland hunters are encouraged to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. Maryland hunters may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for donated processed venison. The maximum credit in any one tax year is $200 per hunter.