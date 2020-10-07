Surrey and White Rock residents and businesses gain access to the fastest 5G network in Canada from TELUS

/EIN News/ -- TELUS crowned the fastest network in the world by Opensignal for Download Speed Experience. TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds clocked in at a global high of 75.8 mbps, significantly faster than the 2nd fastest country in the world South Korea’s 5G network average of 59 mbps1



By the 2020, Canadians in 50 communities will experience the fastest 5G network in Canada providing speeds up to 1.7 Gbps2

WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Oct 9, TELUS is expanding its next-generation 5G network to Surrey and White Rock, allowing businesses and residents to access the fastest network in Canada and the world, according to a recent industry report by UK-based Opensignal .

“This global recognition from Opensignal, in concert with our rapidly expanding next-generation 5G network, reinforces the TELUS team’s unparalleled commitment to providing Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team understands that having the fastest speeds on a global basis matters as it drives the innovation that enables the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector, supporting economic growth and job creation for our nation and in communities like Surrey and White Rock. It matters because it helps us answer society’s most pressing social challenges in health, education, agriculture and the environment, while improving economic equality in our digital world. As we continue to navigate the global health emergency, Canadians can be confident that our world-leading network, with its globally leading speed and expansive coverage, will keep them connected to what matters most.”

In Opensignal’s latest report , TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds were recorded at a global high of 75.8 mbps, which is significantly faster than South Korea’s average of 59 mbps on their 5G networks - a country that launched 5G nationally in 2019. Furthermore, a recent PCMag report shows that TELUS 4G LTE network speeds easily outpace 5G network speeds of the United States’ top carriers and other Canadian providers. These achievements, along with the numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years, showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading mobile network. This wireless network leadership, and the investment and talented team that underpin it, drive our country’s innovation agenda and the resulting economic and social outcomes.

TELUS continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering an outstanding network experience to Canadians by bringing its 5G network to additional communities across the country. By the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will be able to experience the speed and quality of TELUS’ 5G connectivity, as TELUS continues to grow its 5G footprint into 2021 and beyond. TELUS’ next generation 5G network, which builds on its award-winning, fastest network in the world covering 99 per cent of the Canadian population, will drive innovation in emerging tech sectors, healthcare, agriculture, and more. World-leading speeds and expansive coverage will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for Canadians, support environmental sustainability, enable our entrepreneurial spirit, unleash human productivity and drive economic growth, which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery: it's estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $40 billion annually to the country’s economy.3

“TELUS’ 5G network is built on the backbone of TELUS PureFibre technology, making our 4G LTE network the fastest and most reliable in the world,” said Tony Geheran, Executive Vice-President and Chief Customer Officer at TELUS. “While early 5G will help boost connectivity and wireless speeds like never before, the real promise of 5G is how this revolutionary technology will help businesses innovate and shape the future of the Canadian economy.”

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $40 billion to support the roll out of its 5G network, which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

TELUS 5G is also available in Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows, Vancouver, Victoria, and launching in Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, and Burnaby on Oct. 9, 2020.

For coverage maps and more information, visit telus.com/5G .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lena Chen

TELUS Public Relations

lena.chen@telus.com