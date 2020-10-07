United for Human Rights Launches an Era of Online Peace Learning

Interactive human rights course in 17 languages Short film covers the history of human rights—from its origins in ancient times to the present-day. Basic vocabulary study ensures full understanding. Students test themselves on their understanding of the principles. United for Human Rights

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United for Human Rights (UHR) has enrolled more than 2,000 new students on its human rights online course in just the two weeks since the launch of its "Learn—Inspire—Act" campaign. The campaign began on International Day of Peace September 21, and represents UHR’s relentless commitment to reversing escalating human rights violations through education.

Of the past 3,400 years, humankind has enjoyed peace for only 268 of them—8 percent of recorded history. This illustrates the urgency of finding effective solutions for peace. Bringing that necessity even more into focus, UNICEF reports that an estimated one billion children, one out of two worldwide, are victims of some form of violence each year.

“This is why we utilize online channels to provide free training in the fundamentals of peaceful coexistence, and tools to educators and activists to uplift their communities,” says UHR Executive Director Ruslan Khusainov.

UHR’s new "Learn—Inspire—Act" campaign began on International Peace Day with its Shaping Peace Together international webinar, attended live by more than 2,200 participants from 82 nations. The webinar opened with the question: “What will it take to create a world without violence and armed conflict?”

The virtual conference laid out how peace can only be obtained by people coming together to take a stand for human rights no matter their differences. Speakers emphasized that youth are the key to making this happen—that educating youth on their basic human rights brings an understanding that peace is a constant process, not just a destination.

Participants gained hands-on knowledge and access to a 17-language online platform that anyone may use to learn all 30 human rights in just a few hours. The online course is available at humanrights.com/course and awards a certificate on completion. The interest generated by the presentation resulted in over 58,000 course assignments completed in just two weeks.

Those enrolled on the course describe it as “well-organized,” “easy to use,” “an eye-opening experience.” They find the course videos “powerful.” One diplomat, a member of a mission to the United Nations in New York, said, “I could not recommend it more highly. It is very well done and conveys complex concepts in a relatable and non-intimidating way.”

The United for Human Rights team encourages more people to avail themselves of the free resources at www.humanrights.com and invites everyone to enroll now and learn the basics of peace in the belief that every person is important in making peace a reality.

United for Human Rights, with its youth component Youth for Human Rights International, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Los Angeles, with over 150 groups, clubs and chapters around the world. With its educational materials translated into 27 languages, United for Human Rights brings the message of human rights to more than 190 nations and territories. The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights.

