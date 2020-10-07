Netupitant - Palonosetron Market Expected to Reach $527,187 Million at 10.8% CAGR Globally by 2025
FDC market holds a substantial scope for growth globally. The market, which is in its growth stage, however, is anticipated to contribute significantly marketPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netupitant-palonosetron FDC Market holds a substantial scope for growth globally. The market is in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly within the next six years. High cost is a major limitation to for the growth of the market in developing regions. However, recent innovations, which embed high potential and longer duration of action within the CINV drugs reach a wider segment of audiences. Numerous players are stepping in the CINV market with innovative products. Emerging technology such as novel drugs discovery and innovation of antiemetic therapy are expected to increase the competition in the near future.
The netupitant-palonosetron FDC is an oral therapy that targets two critical pathways associated with acute and delayed CINV by blockage of P/NK1 receptors. Netupitant in the central nervous system inhibits the binding of endogenous tachykinin neuropeptide substance, which prevents chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Moreover, palonosetron helps in the blockage of serotonin at 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 (5-HT3) receptors and reduces CINV.
Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players Acacia Pharma, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., and Eisai Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd among others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to ain a strong position in the industry.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market:
Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global netupitant–palonosetron FDC market.
• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
• This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Regional Analysis:
The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
