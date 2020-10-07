Seaborn Appoints Steve Orlando as Chief Executive Officer

New Strategic Leadership Builds on Company’s History of Innovation and Leading Communications Services

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaborn Networks (“ Seaborn ”) , a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems , announces the appointment of Steve Orlando as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. With this strategic addition to the company’s executive leadership, Seaborn underscores its commitment to innovation, expertise, world-class services and comprehensive customer support.



A telecommunications industry veteran, Orlando brings 27 years of experience across senior leadership positions at Zayo Group, CenturyLink, Level 3, Global Crossing and Verizon Business. Orlando joins Seaborn from Zayo Group, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Fiber and Network Solutions. In this role, he led product, operations and network development to support indirect and direct sales for the organization across 18 states in the Central Region. As a proven leader with extensive cross-functional experience, Orlando will ensure Seaborn continues on its path of long-term growth in service of global connectivity.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Seaborn as they deliver their signature technology-driven, client-first approach and best-in-class solutions,” comments Orlando. “I look forward to working alongside these industry leaders and collectively developing our world-class skills and transformational services.”

Seaborn’s connectivity solutions offer the stability of diversified subsea and terrestrial routes, delivering fault-resilient network architectures, enhanced security and improved quality of service. This industry-leading commitment to service is underpinned by the company’s operation of the Seabras-1 subsea cable system, connecting Brazil to the U.S. with the lowest latency and highest reliability across multiple POPs (Points of Presence) in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the New York City metropolitan area. Seaborn’s industry leading service delivery and performance combined with IP and Ethernet service offerings provide a solution driven approach and commitment to always exceeding the service expectations of their customers.

“Seaborn is helping to transform global communications, and this appointment is sure to create a new era of success for the company and its customers,” comments Pete Hayes , Chairman of the Board at Seabras Group. “Steve brings a strong history of leadership and telecommunications experience, and he’s thoroughly equipped to lead Seaborn as it looks to address evolving global communications requirements.”

“Meeting the connectivity needs of customers is more important today than it has ever been, and as such, these strategic decisions are key for Seaborn’s role as a vital enabler,” comments Todd Bright , Partner and Head of Private Infrastructure Americas at global private markets investment manager Partners Group, which owns Seaborn on behalf of its clients. “I welcome Steve to the Seaborn team and look forward to the strategic insight, leadership and results he brings, not only to the company, but also its customers and the communications industry at large.”

About Seaborn

Seaborn addresses global communications needs across the Americas delivering wavelength, Ethernet private line and IP services. Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. POPs, terrestrial backhaul, landing stations and subsea cable are all under Seaborn’s control. The Seaborn management team has designed, built, and operated more subsea cable systems than any other telecom management team including over 75 landing stations, 250 global POPs, and 250,000 km of subsea fiber optic cable. Visit www.seabornnetworks.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Naaz Bax, Head of Marketing

media-relations@seabornnetworks.com