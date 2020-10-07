The search begins for CNCC's next president

Campus and community encouraged to help shape candidate profile.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) announced the start of its search for the next president of the Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) and the appointment of members to the advisory search committee. In July, current CNCC president Ron Granger announced his plans for retirement at the end of the academic year in July 2021.

Recruitment for the new CNCC president will begin immediately with the application being opened in November and the best consideration given to candidates that apply before January 15, 2021. The search process is expected to take several months with the target to announce the next president in May. This is a confidential search process.

The search committee, comprised of college and community representatives, will screen applications and recommend finalists to the CCCS Chancellor for final selection in spring 2021.

Members of the CNCC advisory search committee are:

Amanda Ott: instructor of History and Humanities, CNCC

Ashley Bryant: assistant athletic director, CNCC

Darby McDermott: administrative assistant III, nursing, CNCC

Hayli Calderon: student, CNCC

James Caldwell: vice president of business, CNCC

Joe Wiley: instructor of English, CNCC

Landon Pirius: vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, CCCS

Linda Lujan: president, Lamar Community College

Ray Beck: Moffat county commissioner

Sam Tolley: Rangely board chair

“I appreciate President Granger’s ongoing leadership as we undertake the search and prepare for this transition,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “We have a strong advisory search committee and we are committed to giving college staff, faculty, students, alumni and community members ample time to provide valuable input that will help us guide this important process.”

Campus and community members are encouraged to engage in the search process by sharing their views about the uniqueness of the college and its two campuses and desired attributes of candidates via the following survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CNCCPresidentFeedback.

The community can stay informed and learn more about the search progress by visiting CNCC’s presidential search webpage here: https://www.cncc.edu/home/cncc-presidential-search.

Throughout the search process, individuals can submit candidate nominations directly to CCCS at: https://cccs-forms.formstack.com/forms/cncc_presidential_nomination.

About Colorado Northwestern Community College

Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the northwest corner of Colorado. CNCC provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. Learn more at www.cncc.edu.

About the Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 40 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college.

Fiona Lytle Colorado Community College System (720) 393-9824 fiona.lytle@cccs.edu