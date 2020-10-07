Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PDC Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call – Thursday, November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDC Energy, Inc. (“PDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PDCE) today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 operating and financial results. The Company plans to issue its news release after market close on Wednesday, November 4, followed thereafter by additional materials. The release and materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.pdce.com.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Domestic (toll free): 877-312-5520
International: 1-253-237-1142
Conference ID: 7464278
Webcast: available at www.pdce.com
 
Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 855-859-2056
International: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 7464278
Webcast Replay: available for six months at www.pdce.com

About PDC Energy, Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, produces, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. Its operations are focused on the liquid-rich horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays in the Wattenberg Field and the liquid-rich Wolfcamp zones in the Delaware Basin.

Contacts:  Kyle Sourk
  Sr. Manager Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
  303-318-6150
  kyle.sourk@pdce.com

