CMS Approves NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) has approved the Association's Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation. This CMS approval of NABP's Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation deems NABP as a national accrediting organization for home infusion therapy suppliers that wish to participate in the Medicare billing program.

NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation is designed to meet a new requirement by CMS for suppliers billing home infusion therapy services. Starting in January 2021, CMS will require accreditation for home infusion therapy services billed to Medicare. During the CMS approval process for Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation, NABP underwent a thorough review of its accreditation program standards, survey, and accreditation process, which were found to meet or exceed CMS requirements to accredit suppliers for this new accreditation. Since 2006, NABP has been a CMS-deemed durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) accrediting organization for pharmacies and is eager to assist new and existing customers with this program.

“As a CMS-deemed DMEPOS accrediting organization since 2006, the inclusion of the CMS-approval for our Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation continues to bring value to our robust portfolio of offerings,” says NABP President Timothy D. Fensky, RPh, DPh, FACA. “We appreciate the early participation of a number of our DMEPOS-accredited organizations who welcomed the opportunity to adopt this new program in anticipation of the January 2021 deadline. We look forward to seeing additional new and existing customers earn this accreditation and be recognized for the invaluable services they provide to patients relying on home infusion therapy services.”

NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation, along with its other accreditation offerings, provides new and existing customers with a comprehensive set of accreditations delivered in a streamlined and cost-effective way. Information about NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation is available on the NABP website along with its other accreditation offerings at nabp.pharmacy/accreditation.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

