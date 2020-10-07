Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Explore Challenges to Robust Growth of the Mobile Driver’s License Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Issuance and adoption of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) have accelerated across the U.S., with more public and private operations exploring numerous use cases for mDLs. As with large-scale implementation of new technology, challenges arise that need to be addressed as implementation and acceptance increases. The Secure Technology Alliance announced today the fourth and final webinar in its mobile driver’s license webinar series, which will focus on challenges to the rollout and growth of the mDL ecosystem and will kick off industry activities to address them. With the immense potential offered by mDLs, this webinar will help stakeholders understand the necessary considerations for supporting national scale issuance, acceptance and verification.



The webinar, “Challenges to the mDL Ecosystem,” will be held October 28 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Registration is available at https://securetechalliance.webex.com/securetechalliance/onstage/g.php?MTID=e4783ce208798231140cc84a966dab9a5.

Speakers for the fourth webinar are: Arjan Geluk, UL; Loffie Jordaan, AAMVA; David Kelts, GET Group North America; Tom Lockwood, NextgenID; Mindy Stephens, AAMVA; Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance.

“mDLs are designed for convenience, speed and security, but, as with any new ecosystem, they face implementation hurdles to overcome as we roll out new technology. Setting standards, establishing trust, and ensuring conformance are just a few of the considerations that will go into making mDLs effective and interoperable across the U.S.,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Identity issuers, verifiers, government agencies, application developers and solution integrators are invited to this webinar to learn more about what’s ahead for mDLs, what it will take to get the ecosystem up and running and how the industry is working towards a seamless adoption.”

Attendees of the fourth webinar will get a better understanding of implementation considerations in the mDL ecosystem, including:

Identity proofing and mDL enrollment accuracy

Verifier assurance for mDLs

Testing and certification for compliance with the ISO 18013-5 standard

Trust frameworks and responsibility for privacy, transparency and accountability

Data transfer options for verifiers and advantages of early adoption

Opportunities for jumpstarting the mDL ecosystem



The webinar series is being developed as part of the Secure Technology Alliance’s mDL Initiative. The mDL Initiative, led by the Alliance’s Identity Council, champions the awareness, education, coordination, and adoption among leading industry organizations and potential end user organizations that rely on identity credentials. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance‘s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software. The Alliance launched a new public information web portal, www.mDLConnection.com to provide digital identity providers and early adopters with timely information about mobile driver’s licenses, its uses and a state-by-state implementation tracker.

