BoardRE Rebrands to “Accept.inc” to Align with Mission to Allow Homebuyers to Pay with Cash So Their Offers are Accepted

/EIN News/ -- Company set to grow Denver, CO headquarters, increasing office space with plans to hire



Top agents and their clients flock to cash offer service that gives homebuyers and sellers certainty during market turmoil and increased competition

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoardRE, a fintech lender leveling the playing field for homebuyers by upgrading any offer to an all-cash offer, today announced that it has changed its name to “Accept.inc.” The name change reflects the company’s mission to give buyers a better chance at having their offers accepted and help them become more competitive in a housing market that increasingly presents multi-offer situations.

Accept.inc believes every homebuyer should have equal access to the home of their dreams, without needing hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bank. The value in its service is in enabling homebuyers to make cash offers, giving them a leg up in highly-competitive housing markets and offering them significant discounts off list price in single-offer situations.

“We’re solving a two-sided problem for consumers,” said Adam Pollack, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accept.inc. “Home sellers crave the speed and certainty of all-cash deals. Homebuyers can typically afford a loan, but often don’t have the cash to purchase the home outright. Our mission is to give homebuyers a better shot at having their offers accepted and ensure home sellers don’t need to accept anything less than a cash offer for the most important transaction of their lives.”

“We’ve seen it all with our service: from first-time homebuyers beating out more than 20 offers to VA (Veterans Affairs) buyers winning against other cash buyers. Home has never been more important than right now during COVID-19 and, therefore, our commitment to leveling the playing field is even more critical,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Accept.inc. “And we believe the new company name better reflects that.”

The company also announced it is expanding its headquarters location in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver, CO. The new location boasts nearly 6,000 square feet of office space and will accommodate the company’s expanding workforce, which has already grown to more than 34 full-time employees (a five-fold increase year-over-year) and will increase further as the company plans to hire in the near-term, including experienced loan officers, transaction managers, software engineers, and more. The company’s founders chose to build and grow their business in Denver not only to support their mission of creating a truly universal cash offer that could serve a wide range of buyers and price points, but also because of its rapidly growing technology and venture ecosystem.

Accept.inc has bought and sold over $100 million worth of homes on its platform and its business is on pace for well over a thousand percent growth year-over-year, making it one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in Colorado. Accept.inc uses its cash to buy homes on behalf of buyers. Once a buyer’s loan with Accept.inc is ready to close, Accept.inc sells the home to them at the price it was purchased for, typically in two weeks or less. Because Accept.inc generates revenue as the mortgage lender, it does not add costs to buyers, sellers, or real estate agents who leverage its cash offer service. In enabling homebuyers to give all-cash offers, Accept.inc also offers homebuyers an average discount off list price three to four times the average discount of buyers submitting mortgage offers in single-offer situations.

“If I can come in with cash and offer the seller a seven-day guaranteed close in the middle of COVID-19, I’m not just winning the deal, but I am locking down the lowest price, building instant equity for my buyers,” said Taylor Wilson, a real estate agent featured recently as part of the #1 producing small team in Denver at Compass. “Once you do this, the value and benefit of a cash offer becomes so clear. This service is spreading like wildfire throughout Denver metro and beyond.”

Homebuyers, sellers, and agents who want to learn more about the power of making cash offers with Accept.inc can visit www.accept.inc.

About Accept.inc

Accept.inc is a fintech lender that seeks to level the playing field for homebuyers by upgrading any offer into an all-cash offer. Accept.inc purchases homes for all cash on behalf of buyers the company has approved for a mortgage. Once the buyer’s loan with Accept.inc is ready to close, it sells the home back to the buyer at the exact same price it bought it for. Accept.inc is currently operating in the state of Colorado. Accept.inc is a Y Combinator-backed company, with the company founders participating in the esteemed accelerator’s Winter 2019 cohort. The company is venture-backed by some of the most notable investors in the U.S., including Global Founders Capital (GFC), DN Capital, Ilya Kirnos (Founding Partner, SignalFire), and Silicon Valley’s 1517 Fund, which is backed by Peter Thiel. For more information go to www.accept.inc.

About Adam Pollack

Mr. Pollack is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Accept.inc. In this role, he is responsible for shaping the company’s strategy and product development for consumers and valued agent partners. Mr. Pollack participated in the Winter 2019 Y Combinator program for entrepreneurs and won financing by the esteemed accelerator. He was also recently named a Thiel Fellow as part of the prestigious Thiel Fellowship, awarded to young entrepreneurs who leave college to pursue disruptive ventures. Prior to founding Accept.inc, Mr. Pollack was a student at Harvard College, where he pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Theory and Spanish. Adam is also a licensed loan officer in the states of Colorado and Texas. Mr. Pollack began his entrepreneurial career at a young age, having started a successful cargo transportation business at the age of 11 with his twin brother Benjamin on Fire Island, NY. Their business was the topic of a feature story in the Wall Street Journal in 2012.

About Nick Friedman

Mr. Friedman is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Accept.inc. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing internal and external business development and managing the company’s lending and purchasing operations. Mr. Friedman participated in the Winter 2019 Y Combinator program for entrepreneurs and won financing by the esteemed accelerator. Prior to founding Accept.inc, Mr. Friedman was a student at Williams College, where he was on the Dean’s List and pursued a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mathematics before leaving to start Accept.inc. Mr. Friedman is an accomplished TEDx Speaker and also a licensed loan officer in the state of Colorado.

About Ian Perrex

Mr. Perrex is Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Accept.inc. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the company’s underwriting platform, customer experience, and automation. Prior to joining Accept.inc, Mr. Perrex was the Chief Executive Officer of Oneiros, Inc., a firm he founded in 1994 to provide systems development, research, and consultancy services. In this capacity, Mr. Perrex worked with an esteemed group of clients, including The Gap, Ancestry.com, Orbitz, Fidelity Investments, and Fox Sports, among others. Mr. Perrex is an expert in the field of evolutionary computation and artificial intelligence, as well as engineering design, analysis, and manufacturing. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas in Arlington, TX and a master’s degree in Computer Science with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. He is also a licensed loan officer in the state of Colorado.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Whit Chapman Managing Supervisor, FleishmanHillard whitney.chapman@fleishman.com