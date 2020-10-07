Alcide Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and integrates their Kubernetes security, Alcide kAudit, with Microsoft Azure Sentinel

/EIN News/ -- Alcide empowers Azure Sentinel customers with security alerts resulting from Alcide cloud discovery, deep visibility and ongoing hygiene checks on Azure Kubernetes Service security and security configuration drifts.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcide , a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevSecOps teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, today announced the company is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) for their integration with Azure Sentinel. Alcide’s SaaS solutions for Kubernetes security is already available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace and now brings Azure Kubernetes security alerts to Azure Sentinel.

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft security products to better defend customers against intensifying security threats. MISA helps customers find, try, and buy security solutions that work with their digital environments. Alcide’s Kubernetes Advisor is integrated with Azure Sentinel to provide security hygiene checks and ensure a secure development process before moving applications to production.

The Alcide Kubernetes Security Platform drives security for AKS from CD to Runtime. The Alcide Kubernetes Advisor module is a Kubernetes multi-cluster vulnerability scanner that covers rich Kubernetes security best practices and compliance checks. Its integration with Azure Sentinel enables the Alcide kAudit module to deliver threat and alert information to the SOC. Alcide kAudit continuously monitors AKS Audit Logs to detect known threats by applying pre-set rules and detects unknown threats by applying a unique ML based anomaly engine. The Alcide Platform also enables threat intelligence, detecting Pod-level network activity such as crypto-mining, command and control, drop location and more. Finally, Alcide’s anomaly engine also detects advanced network attacks such as DNS tunneling and low and slow evolving attacks.

“Alcide has always sought to enable continuous audit and compliance of Kubernetes clusters with its easy to deploy CD to Runtime Kubernetes security platform. Alcide joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association validates our efforts as a trusted security solution provider for the AKS community, and especially when it comes to enhancing Microsoft Azure Sentinel,” said Amir Ofek, CEO of Alcide.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security. “Our members, like Alcide, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

The Alcide Kubernetes platform made waves in 2019 when an industry study published by Alcide revealed that in a scan of over 5,000 Kubernetes deployments, 89% were not leveraging Kubernetes secrets functionality, potentially exposing sensitive data to hackers and criminals. In fact, the Alcide kAudit module was selected as one of the 10 hottest Kubernetes technologies in 2019 by CRN magazine:

About Alcide

Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement, and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide ensures that the entire dev-to-production pipeline is secured.

