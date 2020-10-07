Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (PGEN; XON)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN; XON) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Precigen between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Precigen investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Precigen during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 4, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .