Twinlab Celebrates Blue Light Awareness Day by Partnering With Eyejust and Goodhabit

As the world goes virtual, these innovative wellness brands band together to protect consumers against damaging blue light.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab, a pioneer and thought leader in the supplement space, is kicking off the month by partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit to celebrate National Blue Light Awareness Day on October 10th. Raising awareness and spreading education on the harmful effects of blue light from electronic devices, this partnership consists of social media campaigns, e-newsletters, and giveaways.

Offering natural lifestyle remedies to enhance overall health for all ages, Twinlab developed a solution for protecting eyes from harmful blue light exposure: Blutein Gummies.

With science-backed ingredients, featuring lutein and zeaxanthin, this simple, yet delicious, dietary supplement product supports healthy eye function. In addition to creating a nutritional shield against damaging blue light, the vegan and gluten-free gummies help to decrease potential retina damage from blue light exposure, and related headaches, eye strain, blurred vision, and dry eyes.

Affecting people of all ages, concerns are growing surrounding blue light exposure and permanent eye damage. Adults spend an average of 10.5 hours a day on their computers and phones, whereas children spend an average of 6.5 hours a day -- and for many children, that amount of time has increased with virtual schooling. This prolonged exposure raises eye concerns because it directly impacts the macula—the region of the eye most susceptible to oxidative damage. Through the intake of lutein and zeaxanthin-based supplements, like Twinlab’s Blutein Gummies, there comes an increase in macular pigment density, which helps protect eyes against those harsh blue lights.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with EyeJust and Goodhabit - two synergistic brands that have a similar mission as Twinlab; to educate consumers about lifelong health and the short- and long-term health concerns with prolonged blue light exposure,” said Yamit Sadok, Senior Director of Marketing at Twinlab. “Today, we live in a digital age combined with growing concerns around blue light exposure from a significant increase in digital device usage. Greater screen time due to work and at-home schooling requires a greater need for protection. Eighty percent of individuals suffer from digital eye strain and as a leader in the health and wellness space, we want to provide a simple and holistic solution to take preventative measures.”

Throughout the month of October, Twinlab, EyeJust, and Goodhabit will be sharing a series of educational social posts highlighting the dangers of blue light exposure and ways to prevent prolonged damage. Additionally, EyeJust will be releasing an e-newsletter each week where readers will learn more about blue light and hear from experts, such as dietitians and dermatologists, on how to protect yourself from the inside out. There will be two social giveaways including products from the three brands on October 5th and October 19th. Further, Twinlab will be offering one free jar of Blutein Gummies with the code “bluelight” valid through November 15, 2020. Simply, add the product to the cart and enter the coupon code at checkout.

To help raise awareness on damaging blue light, learn more about blue light protection and participate in the upcoming giveaways, please visit www.twinlab.com or follow @twinlab on Instagram.

About Twinlab

Founded in 1968, Twinlab has been a trusted, innovative leader in the dietary supplement industry. Rooted in naturals, Twinlab houses dozens of health and wellness products across several categories (daily nutrition, minerals, digestion, amino acids, sports nutrition, and eye health) that address life’s everyday challenges and help you feel your absolute best.

Embracing the evolving world around us, we want to empower you to take your health into your own hands, and we want to equip you in this self-care revolution. Combining creative innovation that's ahead of the curve with science-backed ingredients sourced from all over the world, our supplements range from powders and capsules to gummies and drinks that aim to create meaningful change in your life.

About EyeJust

Founder Gigi Mortimer developed EyeJust because her son couldn’t sleep and when she realized it was related to late night tablet viewing, she set out to find a solution to cut blue light at the source. Easy to apply, EyeJust is the first line of defense with blue light blocking technology embedded in the screen protector. As tested by doctors at UC Irvine, EyeJust blocks more blue light than any other screen protector or filter on the market. There is no need to wear cumbersome glasses or opt for orange tinted software. EyeJust is the simple solution for 24/7 blue light protection.

About Goodhabit

Goodhabit CEO and Co-Founder Mariya Nurislamova created Goodhabit as a solution to the changes she was experiencing in her skin as a result of constant exposure to digital screens. Little did she know her skin was absorbing blue light, which penetrates at a deeper level than UVA/UVB rays and reaches the third layer of skin, increasing the risk of dullness, discoloration, and fine lines.

Built for the digitally native generation, Goodhabit is pioneering the movement in defending your skin against artificial blue light and modern day skin stressors. The brand is developing clean, conscious and effective skincare solutions that keep you connected, and your skin, protected. Because unplugging isn’t an option, all Goodhabit products are formulated with a proprietary BLU5 technology, which hits the block and undo buttons on blue light and free radicals to reveal your healthiest, most radiant complexion yet.

For questions related to this release, or for more information at about Twinlab, please contact Sr. Director of Marketing Yamit Sadok at (561) 756-6329