Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,468 in the last 365 days.

After uploading our district account code list, we are getting “Invalid Code Errors” for many of our codes. How do we figure out what codes are acceptable to be uploaded? | Nebraska Department of Education

To see what object codes are available in all of the school district funds, view the Master Account Code List and using the filter function located on Row 1.

For example, to see all of the available codes in the General Fund for a specific function code (i.e. 2510 Fiscal Services), click the down arrow next to Account Code at the top of Column A,  enter 01-2-02510- into the “Search” box, and click “OK.”  All of the object codes under 2510 will appear.

To see all of the revenue codes available in the Activity Fund, enter 01-1-0 into the “Search” box and click “OK.”  All of the General Fund Revenue codes will appear.

To go back to the complete list of account codes, click the down arrow in Column A and click “Clear Filter.”

You just read:

After uploading our district account code list, we are getting “Invalid Code Errors” for many of our codes. How do we figure out what codes are acceptable to be uploaded? | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.