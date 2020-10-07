uBreakiFix Opens 20 New Stores in Q3, Earns Top Growth Franchise Recognition

Leading Tech Repair Franchise Continues Positive Momentum, More to Come in Q4

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair franchise uBreakiFix announced significant third quarter growth with 20 new store openings, bringing the brand’s total footprint to 595 stores across North America. Highest growth markets included New York with three new locations, followed by Illinois and Washington, each with two new locations.



During Q3, uBreakiFix was also recognized as a Top Growth Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine for maintaining strong positive franchise unit growth in North America over the course of three years. uBreakiFix ranked No. 20 on the list of Top Growth Franchises and ranked No. 21 on Entrepreneur’s overall Franchise 500 list, which was published earlier this year.

“We are proud to rank among some of the franchise industry’s most successful concepts on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Top Growth lists,” said Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix President and co-founder. “These awards are based largely on numbers, but I believe the numbers tell a bigger story—one of passionate people committed to doing things the right way. Our growth is made possible by our incredible partners, franchisees, and team members, and it’s always rewarding to see their work and impact recognized.”

In August, uBreakiFix extended its partnership with Google to include in-warranty and out-of-warranty walk-in repairs for Google’s new Pixel 4a smartphone. Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts.

The same month, uBreakiFix also celebrated the anniversary of its acquisition by global tech care company Asurion. As a subsidiary of Asurion, uBreakiFix maintains its leadership team and franchise model while enjoying increased support and expanding its network of customers. Asurion provides award-winning protection and support to 300 million customers globally through relationships with the world’s leading wireless carriers and retailers.



“The acquisition has elevated uBreakiFix in a number of ways,” Wetherill said. “We have grown to nearly 600 locations and have continued refining and expanding the footprint of our on-site, mobile repair offering. The Asurion team is highly strategic and eager to innovate, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact of our combined efforts for both our customers and our industry.”

Looking ahead, uBreakiFix expects to open 25 new stores during the fourth quarter, including further expansion into New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired more than 9 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and beyond. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed by a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who aligned their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick-and-mortar tech repair option that was quick and affordable, with unmatched customer service. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically from a single Florida storefront to an international franchise. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

