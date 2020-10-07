JLT Mobile Computers Continues to Expand its Android Product Range with New Fully Rugged 7-inch Tablet

/EIN News/ -- Small, light, and powerful, the new user-friendly Android device is available for the US market and enables field service and warehouse workers to access important data and stay productive while on the move



Växjö, Sweden, 7 October 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announces an addition to its line of fully-rugged mobile Android devices for field workers in logistics, warehousing, transportation and other similarly challenging operating environments. Purpose-built from the ground up for the highest ruggedness standards, the JLT MT3007A 7-inch tablet features a high-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Octa-core processor behind a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface. Weighing in at just 550g (1.2 lbs), MIL-STD-810G rated, and SOTI MobiControl compatible, the MT3007A provides convenient enterprise mobility and is ideal for a wide range of tasks in the field.

“Demand for ubiquitous access to data is growing in all business sectors today, and the amounts of data processed on the move are multiplying rapidly. The rugged industrial space is no exception. Field service and warehouse workers on the go, therefore, need rugged devices that pack powerful computing performance into a small and light enough form factor to carry round all day,” says Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers USA. “Expanding our existing portfolio of high-performance rugged mobile and vehicle-mount Android computers with a 7‑inch version in the same performance class was therefore a natural and consistent step for JLT to be able to address customer needs.”

The key feature set in detail

Built for mobility and powered by a 2.2 GHz ARM RISC processor, the MT3007A tablet supports the Android 9.0 operating system and comes with advanced data capture features for indoor or outdoor use, including an optional 1D/2D barcode scanner, 8 MP front and 13 MP rear cameras, as well as NFC support.

The virtually unbreakable display features rugged projected capacitive touch screen technology, ensuring solid visibility in all lighting conditions, while a simple latch system and hot-swappable, ultra-long-life battery enable continuous operation wherever the devices are used.

Like all fully rugged mobile devices from JLT, the MT3007A tablet is IP65 dust proof and water resistant. It supports a wide range of operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (‑4°F to 140°F) in AC mode, and -10°C to 50°C (14°F to 122°F) in battery mode. MIL-STD-810G rated, the device can withstand shock, vibration, humidity and drops from a height of 1.5 m (5 ft) onto concrete.

A variety of JLT hardware accessories, including vehicle and desktop docks, high-capacity batteries, battery chargers, and hand and shoulder straps, are also available to make the tablet even more effective for work on the move.

Lastly, customers looking for help to manage their new hardware purchases efficiently and securely can take advantage of the MT3007A tablet’s compatibility with the leading mobile device management software SOTI MobiControl. For device management support or advice, they will find an experienced and reliable service partner in JLT who will go the extra mile to help them find the best long-term solution for their specific needs.

The new MT3007A tablet is available for the US market today. To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

