Angola announces construction of first local authority building

Catumbela, ANGOLA, October 7 - Angola will build the first administrative and municipal infrastructure in the coming 18 months, announced the State Secretary for the Local Authorities, Márcio Daniel, on Tuesday in Benguela province.
,
The first stone for the start of construction works was launched Monday in the municipality of Catumbela.
Although no date has been set yet, the first municipal elections may experience a period of important changes in the context of de-centralisation and deconcentration, with the citizens expected to elect the local government leaders.
Estimated at 4. 5 billion kwanzas, under the Integrated Programme for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM), the project is located in Luongo satellite city.
The work is in charge of a consortium of three contractors, namely Belo Empreendimentos, Soares da Costa and Nov Engenharia e Construções.
,
