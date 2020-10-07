President appoints ambassador to Singapore, deputy governor of Cunene

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 7 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Wednesday Daniel António Rosa to the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Singapore. ,

This is expressed in a press release from President’s Civil Affairs Office, adding that the head of State dismissed the diplomat from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Also Wednesday, Joao Lourenço appointed Apolo Ndinoulenga as deputy governor of the southern province of Cunene for the Political, Social and Economic sector, having previously dismissed Soraya Teresa de Jesus Mateus from the same position.