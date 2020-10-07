Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,447 in the last 365 days.

President appoints ambassador to Singapore, deputy governor of Cunene

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 7 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Wednesday Daniel António Rosa to the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Angola to Singapore. ,

This is expressed in a press release from President’s Civil Affairs Office, adding that the head of State dismissed the diplomat from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Also Wednesday, Joao Lourenço appointed Apolo Ndinoulenga as deputy governor of the southern province of Cunene for the Political, Social and Economic sector, having previously dismissed Soraya Teresa de Jesus Mateus from the same position.

,

You just read:

President appoints ambassador to Singapore, deputy governor of Cunene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.