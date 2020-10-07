Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 6 October

As of 1pm on 6 October, the Western Cape has 2225 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 110 915 confirmed cases and 104 471 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 110 915 Total recoveries 104 471 Total deaths 4219 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2225 Tests conducted 552 885 Hospitalisations 519 with 109 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 9757 9191 Southern 9968 9339 Northern 6894 6546 Tygerberg 13609 12883 Eastern 10415 9851 Klipfontein 9316 8660 Mitchells Plain 8754 8268 Khayelitsha 8406 7958 Total 77119 72696

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 627 597 Garden Route Knysna 1549 1487 Garden Route George 3613 3411 Garden Route Hessequa 326 305 Garden Route Kannaland 126 112 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2398 2276 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1454 1318 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2122 2006 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4418 4184 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3484 3326 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1168 1101 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1635 1540 Overberg Overstrand 1637 1572 Overberg Cape Agulhas 296 276 Overberg Swellendam 353 328 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1193 1138 West Coast Bergrivier 461 415 West Coast Cederberg 168 162 West Coast Matzikama 575 449 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1409 1326 West Coast Swartland 1636 1523 Central Karoo Beaufort West 771 675 Central Karoo Laingsburg 140 132 Central Karoo Prince Albert 34 29

Unallocated: 2203 (2087 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 11 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4219. We send our condolences to their families and friends at this time.

Medium term budget policy process:

Today was the final day of the Western Cape Government budget bosberaad, which met to discuss the provincial funding priorities for the medium-term budget policy statement. These discussions are part of the process to evaluate how the province will deliver over the next three years.

Our provincial COVID-19 response has had a significant impact on budgets, but it has also unlocked new and innovative ways of working in this government. The discussions over the past two days have focused on how to use these innovations and lessons to deliver on our three post-COVID recovery focus areas of jobs, dignity and wellbeing and safety.

Cabinet, leadership from our district municipalities and senior government officials have all deliberated on key interventions and budget requirements for each of these focus areas, over the next 100 days and over the medium term.

Over the coming weeks, these discussions will be evaluated and packaged into the medium-term budget policy speech which will be delivered by Finance Minister David Maynier in November.

Supporting agriculture and tourism to save jobs:

Agriculture and tourism are two key drivers of job creation in the province- especially in our rural areas. Support by the Western Cape Government in these two sectors can help to save jobs and to develop new ones.

One example of this is the installation and repair of agricultural fencing in the Rietpoort community. This project by the Department of Agriculture in the province, has erected 5.2km of new stock proof fencing, and replaced 15.6km of rundown fencing in the area. The project has created 100 jobs and more than 300 person working days, and at the same time, has helped farmers by protecting their livestock from predators, which in turn has seen their lambing percentages increase.

A project like this therefore doesn't only create new jobs, but by supporting farmers against losses, can also help to protect agricultural jobs on those farms.

As part of our support for the tourism sector, Minister Maynier today launched the first phase of our international tourism campaign, which will be rolled out in Germany. Germany is one of our key international source markets, and one of the only ones that is currently cleared for leisure and business travel to South Africa. The campaign will also be rolled out in other markets in later phases. This campaign also runs in conjunction with our domestic campaign aimed at enticing South Africans to travel to the Western Cape and Western Cape residents to explore their own back yard.

The Western Cape tourism sector has been significantly impacted by worldwide travel restrictions, as well as by the hard lockdown and restrictions on local travel, resulting in thousands of lost jobs. With some international travel now open, this campaign will help to remind international visitors of the best that the province has to offer and highlight our outdoor attractions which range from pristine beaches to breathtaking hiking trails.

It is important that as we move forward, we do so safely so as to protect residents and visitors alike, and ensure that we are able to save jobs and help our economy recover further.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier