New and Expanded Online Master’s Degree Programs for Mental Health, Behavioral Health and Psychology Professionals

William James College, a leader mental health, behavioral health, leadership, and psychology education, has announced new and expanded offerings in online education

Massachusetts-based William James College, a leader in psychology education, and the education of mental health, behavioral health, and leadership psychology professionals, has announced new and expanded online degree programs. William James College's distance learning programs meet the same high academic standards as the College's traditional graduate programs but offer a higher degree of location flexibility for students.

“The need for trained mental health and behavioral health professionals has never been greater,” said Dr. Stacey Lambert, vice president for academic affairs at William James College. “Expanding our online offerings allows us to increase our reach and offer training to students looking to build their skills, advance their career, or answer a calling to serve their communities and make a difference in the lives of people who need their help.”

Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership

The online Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership at William James College teaches students the essential strategic and psychological factors at play in contemporary business settings. Blending business and psychology, the program focuses on leadership theory and application including: the underlying psychology of leadership and followership, team and group dynamics, and international leadership. The degree includes selection and leadership assessment evidence-based practices, international leadership, financial acumen for leaders, business strategy, organization design, and leading change. This program is available completely online or via a blended format with monthly weekends-in-residence.

Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (on-campus and online)

Clinical Mental Health Counselors provide invaluable assessment, psychotherapy and consultation services to individuals, groups, families, and systems. The field has a promising career outlook, and graduates of William James College counseling programs have an excellent track record of achievement. Graduates of the Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling online program fulfill all the educational and pre-master's field experience requirements to qualify for licensure as a mental health counselor (LMHC) in Massachusetts and in New England. For information about other eligibility in other states, please contact the College. This program is available only for individuals living in the U.S. and territories.

Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis (on-campus and online)

Many Applied Behavior Analysts find rewarding professional opportunities educating and treating people with autism and other developmental disabilities, but, rooted in the science of behavior, Applied Behavior Analysis can have useful applications in a diverse range of fields including Education, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Mental Health, Sports Psychology, Behavioral Medicine or Behavioral Pharmacology, and Community Research and Applications. The 34-credit online Master of Arts in Applied Behavior Analysis can be completed part-time in as few as 6 consecutive semesters.

Master of Arts in Psychology

Offered entirely online, this program is designed for students who want to develop a foundation in psychology. Graduates of the program will have learned to apply new knowledge of psychological research and theory to real-world situations. This program does not lead to clinical licensure. Read more about the online Master of Arts degree in Psychology.

Applications are now being accepted for Spring 2021 and Fall 2021.

About William James College

Founded in 1974, William James College is an independent, non-profit institution and a leader in educating the next generation of mental health professionals to support the growing and diverse needs of the mental health workforce. Integrating field work with academics, the College prepares students for careers as organizational leaders and behavioral health professionals who are committed to helping the underserved, multicultural populations, children and families, and veterans. William James College alumni can be found making an impact in a variety of settings, including schools, the courts, clinical care facilities, hospitals, the community and the workplace.

