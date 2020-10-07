Bob Wilkinson on Why You Should Never Ignore a Vehicle Recall
Bob Wilkinson on why you should never ignore a vehicle recallOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When manufacturers issue a recall, it is because of potential dangers that could affect your safety. Car fanatic and entrepreneur Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa says that ignoring a recall is like driving a ticking time bomb. You are not only putting your life at risk, but also potentially putting other road users and property at risk. According to Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa, recalls are becoming more common due to the high production of new cars.
Therefore, as a vehicle owner, it is your responsibility to check whether your vehicle has been recalled and follow the steps provided to have it checked and corrected. The National Highway Traffic Safety Authority (NHTSA) provides information about all cars, including safety complaints and recalls.
Here are some of the primary reasons by Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa why you should never ignore a recall.
Your safety is at risk.
Recalls are time-consuming and consequently expensive for manufacturers, but they have to issue them because the public is at risk. Sometimes, recalls do irreparable damage to the manufacturer's reputation, notes Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa. These defects also affects the car owner in various ways, particularly their safety. The recall process is sometimes slow and time-consuming for busy car owners. Despite all these challenges, Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa recommends taking your car for service to be checked and solve the problem. Doing so saves you, your family, and other road users.
It won't cost you anything.
Recalls are free, even if it means replacing an entire engine. Manufacturers have to deal with the loss that comes with 'lemon vehicles.' As a car enthusiast, Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa notes that the best way to deal with a recall is to act as soon as possible. This allows you to get a first-hand service and have your car rectified before other drivers start trickling in. If there are parts to be replaced, it is possible that the manufacturer may not be able to manufacture all of them at the same time, says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa. So if you come first, you are likely to get the part replaced. Ignoring or wasting too much time could mean waiting for the next batch of parts.
Your vehicle could have other potential safety risks.
According to Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa, the best thing about taking your vehicle for a check-up is that you will have all checked. Your dealer will notify you of other potential safety risks and correct them if they are related to the recall. This way, you will have hit two birds with one stone. Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa also notes that it is the manufacturer's responsibility to service your vehicle for any error that could have been impacted by the recall.
It might be hard selling an unserviced recalled vehicle.
If you want to sell your car, it is prudent that you always check its recall history and ensure that all recalls have been serviced, says Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa. Buyers will often check this when deciding which car to buy. So, it would be a challenge to convince anyone to buy a recalled car. The same applies when purchasing a vehicle.
