TikTok Option: Simplifying Online Trading For Patrons

London, UK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading can be complicated in all its forms for beginners. It is difficult to know in which stocks and companies to invest in, what keys there are to guarantee and maximize returns, and when you do figure those out, the next moment of confusion rises on the question:

How do you begin? What is the best platform?

Luckily, TikTok Option puts all of those pressing questions to rest and traders at ease. TiktokOption provides users with a variety of intuitive trading platforms, with the option to trade via the web, mobile app or dedicated desktop app. TiktokOption created its own platform which is fully customisable and can be tailored to the needs of each client. This means that all features on offer from TiktokOption are easily integrated, whether the user is trading via a desktop or mobile device.



About TikTok Option:



TiktokOption began providing services to traders in and currently executes in excess of 1 million deals each month. The brand currently boasts 10000 customer accounts.

The goal of TiktokOption is to deliver a completely transparent online trading experience. To achieve this, it provides its users with an intuitive trading platform and plenty of educational materials.

Customer service is clearly a priority here, and the brand has over 100 account managers which focus on a range of different client needs. TiktokOption also pledges to deliver the fastest possible trading in the industry via its own dedicated platform.

TiktokOption provides opportunities to trade in the following markets:

CFDs

Forex

Shares

Cryptocurrency

Commodities

Indices

Benefits of TikTok Option:

Low minimum deposit (just $10)

Large maximum returns (up to 95% of winning trades)

Intuitive platform which is easy to use for beginners

Access via desktop and mobile apps

Lots of educational materials to suit traders of all experience levels

No commission on deposits and withdrawals

Large bonuses (for Non-EU clients)

Drawbacks of TikTok Option:

US trading currently not accepted

Short-term options

Not regulated in Europe

No MT4/MT5 support

Spreads & Commission, Fees & Countries Accepted:

TiktokOption charges a commission of 5% on any winning trades. When it comes to payouts, the brand can take up to 5% on winning trades, which is below the industry standard which can often be as high as 15%.

TiktokOption is completely free to join and completely free to trade with, and it provides users with several different deposit/withdrawal methods.

For Deposit:

USDT

BTC

ETH

Most payment methods are processed instantly. All deposits are commission-free. The minimum deposit is just $10.

For Withdrawals:

Withdrawals can also be made directly to a Bitcoin wallet.

TiktokOption accepts traders from Thailand, Vietnam, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, Norway, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Qatar and most other countries.

Traders can not use TiktokOption from the United States.

Demo Account:

TiktokOption provides a demo account for its clients to hone their skills and explore the platform prior to investing any real money.

Demo accounts come with a balance of $1,000 in virtual funds, and no registration is necessary to access the demo account.

This is useful because many new users feel put off having to provide documentation and personal data simply to try out a demo account, and it means that the brand doesn’t have any personal contact data to pressure you into registering for a real account after experiencing the demo.

Deals & Promotion:

TiktokOption offers bonuses of up to 100% for new users, dependent on how much they initially deposit and the sort of account they choose.

Some bonuses require a turnover of x50 the original stake prior to activation, and this can lock up the funds deposited until the user reaches the agreed-upon turnover volume.

Regulation & Licensing:

TiktokOption is currently licensed by the Financial Services Authority of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVGFSA).

This is a governmental authority which allows the company to provide trading and financial services, which means that the brand can be trusted to be fair and transparent.

Media Details

Company: TikTok Option

Email: Support@tiktokoption.com

Website: https://tiktokoption.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tiktokoption

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tiktokoption