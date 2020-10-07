Greenliant Showcases Industrial Enterprise, ArmourDrive™ and NANDrive™ SSDs at IC China

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will display its high-reliability Industrial Enterprise, ArmourDrive™ and NANDrive™ solid state storage products at IC China in Shanghai, October 14-16, in hall E2, booth 010B. Ranging from high-capacity EnduroSLC™ U.2 / 2.5” solid state drives (SSDs) to SD / microSD memory cards to NVMe / SATA M.2 and eMMC / SATA ball grid array (BGA) SSDs, Greenliant’s broad product portfolio addresses a multitude of customer requirements for data storage.



Greenliant offers wide temperature operations, built-in power loss protection, hardware based AES 256-bit encryption and on-chip adaptive RAID with its Industrial Enterprise SSDs.

Tested for shock and vibration, and operating at industrial temperatures (-40°C to +85°C), Greenliant’s rugged and reliable ArmourDrive SSDs and memory cards provide an extensive selection of form factors, features, NAND configurations and program/erase (P/E) cycles, from 3K to industry-leading 250K+.

mSATA (8GB-1TB): http://bit.ly/mSATA-SSD

SATA M.2 (2242: 8GB-512GB / 2280: 8GB-1.92TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

NVMe M.2 (2242: 64GB-512GB / 2280: 128GB-2TB): http://bit.ly/NVMe-M2-SSD

SATA 2.5” (16GB-3.84TB): http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-SSD

CFast (8GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/CFast

SD / microSD (8GB-256GB): http://bit.ly/SD-microSD

With Greenliant’s wide portfolio of NANDrive BGA SSDs, customers can choose from various capacities in three different interfaces, as well as 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) or 2-bit-per-cell (MLC) NAND configurations, while saving space in their designs.

Visit Greenliant at the Zhongguancun IC Park booth 010B, hall E2 to learn how Greenliant meets data storage reliability and longevity needs in automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking and communications, security and video applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks are recognized as being held by their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd3830c0-741b-4876-9112-a077d41e4c66

Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant 408-200-8062 media@greenliant.com