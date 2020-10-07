Jostens Digitally Transforms Yearbook Experience, Inclusivity with Yearbook+

Exclusive “Yearbook Plus” offering transforms traditional student portraits and printed yearbook photos with crowd-sourced digital content allowing students to tell more of their own stories

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, recently announced the launch Yearbook+ (“Yearbook Plus”), a personalized virtual experience that allows students to add their own digital photos and content to the traditionally curated and printed yearbook.

The new digital offering will be made available to Jostens yearbook customers this school year, reaching thousands of schools and millions of students across the U.S.

“Jostens has been the leader in delivering technology to yearbooks since our first on-line layout tool in the early 2000’s, which literally brought yearbooks into the digital age” said Tammy Whitaker, Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Yearbook division. “Yearbook+ takes our digital innovation to the next level by adding aspects of both individuality and inclusivity that can not only make the yearbook better, but a school’s culture and community better.”

“Yearbook+ helps yearbook staffs create a real sense of belonging in the yearbook, while giving each student the power to really tell their own story and express a greater sense of individuality than ever before,” said Mike Wolf, Jostens Vice President of Yearbook marketing.

With patent pending technology developed by Jostens, Yearbook+ creates an interactive yearbook experience. All students are invited to upload 10 photos of their school year. Those photos are then digitally “unlocked” by scanning each student’s portrait picture in the printed yearbook with their mobile device.

Unlike other digital applications utilized by yearbook staffs, Yearbook+ requires no downloading to a device, empowering students to easily personalize their yearbook experience and tell their own stories.

“As a yearbook adviser, I appreciate the inclusion of our many student voices and perspectives in the yearbook,” said Jason Bowen, yearbook adviser at California’s Vista Murrieta High School. “Jostens Yearbook+ will allow every student the opportunity to personalize their own yearbook experience, and the entire school community will benefit from this better, more inclusive yearbook.”

Yearbook+ is the latest effort in Jostens longstanding commitment to make yearbooks the most technology enabled and representative record of a school’s year. In addition to its deep library of on-line tools and curriculum made available to yearbook staffs each year, it has introduced Digital Signing Pages and a series of virtual yearbook workshops to help preserve yearbook traditions in the face of COVID-19 challenges.

“While it wasn’t developed in response to COVID-19, Yearbook+ is going to give all students, regardless of their location or learning environment, a chance to tell their own story in this historic year,” said Whitaker. “This is a year none of us will forget, and Yearbook+ will allow every student to remember it in their own way.”

More information on Yearbook+ can be found here, and on the Jostens website at https://jostens.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments

Jeff Peterson JOSTENS 952.830.3348 jeff.peterson@jostens.com