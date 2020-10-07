Carpool Karaoke Microphone to be Featured on Amazon’s Prime Day

/EIN News/ -- The season’s must-have Microphone to be featured on Prime Day



Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products – today announced its Carpool Karaoke Microphone will be featured on Amazon’s Prime Day, occurring on October 13-14, 2020.

Amazon recently announced its annual Prime Day event is back in time for the holidays on October 13-14. The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in the U.S.

The Carpool Karaoke Mic has quickly become this year’s viral, must-have product after being featured by countless users worldwide on social media. The Carpool Mic videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views and “likes” on Tik Tok and other social media platforms.

Inspired by the segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Carpool Karaoke The Mic will allow friends and family to sing along to their favorite songs in their cars and recreate their favorite moments from the show. The Mic is one of the first sing along microphones designed specifically for use in the car.

Management Commentary:

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, “We're thrilled to participate in Amazon’s upcoming Prime Day event, anticipated to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. We can’t divulge too much detail yet, but we’re excited to be a part of the big day. More details will be announced on the day.”

Where to Buy:

Carpool Karaoke Microphone is now available at Amazon.com .

Visit www.CarpoolKaraokeTheMic.com for more information.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

