AudienceView releases new features to support live entertainment organizations in a post-COVID world

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView , the global leader in providing solutions to live entertainment organizations to ensure their events are discovered, attended and remembered, today announced new feature releases across the company’s three primary ticketing products to support client needs for flexibility and functionality.



“Flexibility is key in this new reality. AudienceView is committed to providing our clients with tools to support their audience engagement and growth strategies for today and the future,” said Rob Williams, Chief Product Officer at AudienceView.

The latest additions to AudienceView Campus (formerly known as UniversityTickets or UTIX) include:

Touchless Scanners: To enhance the safety of everyone on campus, touchless access control scanners are now integrated with our Campus product.

To enhance the safety of everyone on campus, touchless access control scanners are now integrated with our Campus product. Self-Serve Ticket Return : Save time in your ticket office and empower guests to support your program by allowing them to return unused tickets in the self-serve My Orders portal. Perhaps a season ticket holder knows they are unable to attend tonight’s game and wants to give you the ticket to resell — now they can do so without having to engage the ticket office directly.

: Save time in your ticket office and empower guests to support your program by allowing them to return unused tickets in the self-serve My Orders portal. Perhaps a season ticket holder knows they are unable to attend tonight’s game and wants to give you the ticket to resell — now they can do so without having to engage the ticket office directly. Streaming Support : New functionality supports the automated distribution of livestream details once purchased, no matter which streaming platform you choose.

: New functionality supports the automated distribution of livestream details once purchased, no matter which streaming platform you choose. Updates to Return and Mass Return Functionality : Get your payment gateway settlements faster and refund or reschedule events en masse.

: Get your payment gateway settlements faster and refund or reschedule events en masse. Text Notifications : Send messages to your attendees based on criteria in their profiles. For example, text everyone who bought tickets for a game that has a change in start time. Or better yet, notify your audience about an in-venue offer or promotion.

: Send messages to your attendees based on criteria in their profiles. For example, text everyone who bought tickets for a game that has a change in start time. Or better yet, notify your audience about an in-venue offer or promotion. Gift Certificates : Enhanced gift certificate functionality ensures dedicated fans and patrons can share the gift of a live event with their loved ones.

: Enhanced gift certificate functionality ensures dedicated fans and patrons can share the gift of a live event with their loved ones. Transactional Email Enhancements : There are now even more options to communicate with attendees using the AudienceView Campus integrated email system.

: There are now even more options to communicate with attendees using the AudienceView Campus integrated email system. Other Enhancements: New reporting features and user attribute filters are now available.

Recent additions to AudienceView Professional (formerly known as OvationTix) include:

New Seating Chart Functionality: Beautiful new seating charts provide more accurate rendering, self-serve chart modifications and clearer price visualization to simplify purchase and checkout, resulting in increased buyer conversion and more revenue for the venue.

Beautiful new seating charts provide more accurate rendering, self-serve chart modifications and clearer price visualization to simplify purchase and checkout, resulting in increased buyer conversion and more revenue for the venue. Coming Soon: Our previously announced Marketing View portal, which directly integrates our clients with the AudienceView consumer platforms, is in final beta testing with clients and we look forward to sharing this with our full client base.

Updates to AudienceView Unlimited (formerly known as AudienceView) include:

Exchanges: Released earlier this year, the Exchanges function allows customers to log in and process their own exchanges and upgrades across their package purchases, freeing up time for your ticket office and providing attendees with a better experience.

Released earlier this year, the allows customers to log in and process their own exchanges and upgrades across their package purchases, freeing up time for your ticket office and providing attendees with a better experience. Donations and Gift Aid Enhancements : With donations now more important than ever for organizations, we have created tools that allow you to bulk convert sales to donations as opposed to refunds. Support for “Gift Aid,” a UK scheme that allows organizations to recoup tax on donations, is now available. You can also ask customers for gifts as part of their ticket purchase (even before they pick their seats).

: With donations now more important than ever for organizations, we have created tools that allow you to bulk convert sales to donations as opposed to refunds. Support for “Gift Aid,” a UK scheme that allows organizations to recoup tax on donations, is now available. You can also ask customers for gifts as part of their ticket purchase (even before they pick their seats). Customer Account Balance: Allows your customers to view the balance in their accounts from refunded tickets, ensuring they immediately see the benefit of returning tickets to credit versus receiving a refund.

Allows your customers to view the balance in their accounts from refunded tickets, ensuring they immediately see the benefit of returning tickets to credit versus receiving a refund. COMING SOON: Our previously announced streaming functionality will enable organizations to offer streamed content in an even more integrated way than they are now.

“As we navigate this new world, AudienceView is striking a balance between building solutions that organizations need right now and continuing to innovate around what they will need in the future. We are excited to continue making new features available and there are many more coming over the next weeks and months,” said Williams.

AudienceView clients can learn about new and existing features to help navigate our COVID-impacted industry via our webinar series and extensive knowledge base. Further information is available on your AudienceView product login page or check your email for recent announcements.

About AudienceView

AudienceView believes in the power of live events and its purpose is to ignite that passion in people around the world. As the essential partner to get live events discovered, attended and remembered, we serve the entire industry, regardless of genre or size, and help our clients sell more tickets every single day. Through an unmatched set of solutions that includes innovative technology, popular consumer brands and a unique engagement model, we support 9,000+ venues, process over $3 billion in ticketing and fundraising transactions and sell over 110-million tickets each year.