Take the Guessing Game Out of Your Vitamin Routine with Personalized Recommendations – from Nature’s Bounty®

Diet ID Teams Up with Global Vitamin and Supplements Leader to Bring New, Web-Based Nutrition Assessment to NaturesBounty.com

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right supplement routine isn’t always easy. That’s why Diet ID, a digital health company committed to providing personalized nutrition, has partnered with global vitamin and supplement leader, Nature’s Bounty®, to launch a new, personalized supplement recommendation tool – without the hassle of a subscription. Now available on NaturesBounty.com, Diet ID’s nutrition assessment quiz helps consumers better determine the Nature's Bounty® supplements and vitamins their bodies need and shop the brand’s quality, affordable products with more confidence.

How it Works

Diet ID and Nature’s Bounty® have made it simple for those looking to support their personal health to get started. Consumers can simply click on the “Take the Quiz” tile on NaturesBounty.com and complete the quick and easy Diet ID nutritional assessment – answering a combination of questions about diet and lifestyle. In seconds, the program provides a customized list of Nature’s Bounty® products based on each individual’s nutrient intake and health goals.

Founded by Dr. David Katz, Diet ID is a digital health platform that revolutionizes how to measure and improve dietary intake. Diet ID combines pattern-based recognition logic with a powerful nutrient algorithm to provide accurate and personalized information to consumers. Nature’s Bounty is the exclusive supplements and wellness partner of Diet ID.

“Diet ID is uniquely able to assess dietary intake and determine the exact nutrients an individual needs,” said Diet ID founder and CEO Dr. David Katz. “Health-conscious people have trusted Nature’s Bounty® products for decades. Their dedication to quality, consistency, and scientific research has resulted in vitamins and nutritional supplements of unrivaled excellence – that’s why we are thrilled to join forces and help make personalized nutrition more accessible to their millions of consumers.”

“Nature’s Bounty® is committed to bringing products and services to market that support people in achieving their health goals,” said Don Kerrigan, President of North America at The Nature’s Bounty Co. “Our research shows that more than half of supplement users are interested in personalized nutrition1, but this often comes with an expensive subscription. Through this partnership with Diet ID, our goal is to meet this growing consumer need by providing individuals with the information on what nutrients their bodies need, including recommendations for the same affordable, Nature’s Bounty® products they have come to trust and rely on.”

Linda Snetselaar, PhD, RDN, LD, Professor in Epidemiology at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, also weighed in, saying, “This partnership reflects the great impact that personalized nutrition tools, such as Diet ID, can offer. It also showcases the commitment of Nature’s Bounty® to providing the highest quality of care to its consumers.”



Media Contacts:

Diet ID: Alison Hankins ahankins@dietid.com 303.709.5246

Nature’s Bounty: Meghan Sowa msowa@nbty.com 862-200-0429