Coronavirus - Uganda: Donation of Face Shields for COVID-19 response in Uganda

A team of biomedical engineers from Kyambogo University have locally made face shields to protect health workers from COVID-19. The team through Silver Bolt donated the face shields to Dr. Diana Atwine to support the COVID-19 response.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
