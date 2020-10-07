ChoiceWORX Appoints Joe Schechter to Its Executive Management Team

Schechter Named President, COO, and Interim CFO to support the Accelerated Growth of AI-Fueled Digital Labor Platform Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of its accelerated business growth, ChoiceWORX, the AI-fueled digital labor platform company for enterprise IT service and support, today announced that executive business leader Joe Schechter has joined the company as President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Interim Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Sam Gross, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



From start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations, Schechter has held executive leadership roles across a broad range of vertical industries, including financial services, manufacturing, aerospace, natural resources, and information technology, in the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

“As a highly experienced executive leader, Joe brings us his proven track record in delivering operational excellence and consistent business performance,” said Gross. “In his new role, Joe will be responsible for expanding the company footprint and enhancing our operations, as well as helping ensure customer success in attaining maximum value from deploying our innovative digital labor offerings.”

Most recently, Schechter served as Vice President Financial Services Industry for CompuCom Systems with responsibility for Business Operations and Client Management. Prior to CompuCom, he served in several executive leadership roles at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC, now DXC) including President of Managed Services for the US, with responsibility for managing $2.5B of revenue. Other leadership roles he held at the company included Vice President of Global Accounts and Vice President of the Financial Services vertical. Earlier in his career, he held technology leadership roles with General Dynamics.

Schechter holds an executive MBA from the University of New Haven and a bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Engineering from the Boston University College of Engineering.

With growing interest in AI and RPA solutions, ChoiceWORX secured a strategic investment led by Tech Council Ventures and with participation by Front Row Fund and IDEA Fund Partners earlier this year, which is being used to accelerate hiring and product development, assist in building a global network of channel partners, and expanding its global client base.

About ChoiceWORX

ChoiceWORX delivers AI-as-a-Service enabling enterprises to automate IT service and support and Robotic Process Automation management using digital labor. ChoiceWORX platforms significantly reduce operations and labor costs while dramatically improving worker productivity and end-user experience. The company’s Apptinuum advanced AI platform enables Intelligent Automation of end-user support and device management. ChoiceWORX’ Robotinuum is the industry’s first AI platform to solve the #1 problem facing RPA customers – broken and brittle bots. Robotinuum proactively discovers, manages, and repairs bots without human intervention. To learn more about ChoiceWORX.AI, please visit: https://choiceworx.ai/.

PR Contact:

Ilona Mohacsi

PenVine for ChoiceWORX

ilonam@penvine.com

+1 631 764 3729