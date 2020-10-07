InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Rritual Mushrooms Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Rritual Mushrooms Inc., a premium brand in the emerging functional mushroom market, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Rritual Mushrooms is a private company, founded in 2019, whose declared purpose is to help people meet the demands of modern life with style and ease by incorporating functional mushrooms, adaptogens and superfoods into their diets. The company manufactures premium plant-based products such as small-batch elixir powders, with each product featuring mindfully selected medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs. Pursuing customers with various need-states, Rritual offers products that fit every lifestyle.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Rritual, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via NetworkWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Rritual Mushrooms.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Rritual the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“As it is yet in its early stages, the functional mushrooms market is rife with opportunities for growth,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “Although the global functional mushroom market is expected to exceed $50 billion by 2025, there remains an absence of a premium brand to lead the category. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Rritual as it looks to capitalize on this opportunity.”

To learn more about Rritual Mushrooms, visit the company's corporate newsroom profile at www.IBN.fm/Rritual

About Rritual Mushrooms Inc.

Launched in 2019, Rritual makes premium plant-based elixir products in small batches featuring mindfully selected medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs. To help support and achieve an optimal need-state, Rritual offers a range of products to fit every lifestyle. Rritual produces simple mushroom adaptogen products with limited, yet very purposeful and organic ingredients. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.WeAreRritual.com, or visit Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

