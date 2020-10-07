CapLinked Announces New Investment Banking Clients

Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc. join the rapidly growing roster of investment banks using CapLinked’s software platform to securely share information and manage transaction workflow.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapLinked, Inc., a developer of cloud-based information control software, today announced the addition of new investment banking clients using its platform. Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc. join a rapidly growing list of financial services firms from around the world using CapLinked’s software to manage their transactions and due diligence workflow.



CapLinked’s fintech platform is used to securely share information between firms and manage multi-party interactions during complex transactions and projects. Dubbed the “go-to place for setting up and closing deals” by the Wall Street Journal, the CapLinked platform includes three distinct product lines that serve the needs of its diverse client base: 1) an enterprise application for larger firms with complex needs and large quantities of data; 2) self-serve accounts for smaller clients who need to safeguard limited amounts of information; and 3) an application programming interface (API) for clients who need to embed robust information security capabilities in their own applications.

CapLinked’s capabilities make it a natural choice for investment banks, who face pressure to complete time-sensitive transactions while safeguarding their clients’ sensitive data. Instead of having to choose between insecure file-sharing apps from consumer software firms and overpriced “virtual data rooms” from legacy providers, CapLinked offers I-banks a modern option that combines enterprise-grade security with a user-friendly experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Piper Sandler, Raymond James, and Stephens Inc. to the growing list of investment banking firms using CapLinked,” said CapLinked CEO Eric M. Jackson. “We are proud of the opportunity to help them securely manage their deals while keeping their clients’ information safe.”

These I-bank firms join a long list of companies already utilizing CapLinked. In addition to financial services, CapLinked also serves many clients in fields such as pharmaceuticals and energy, where external collaboration and the sharing of sensitive data is common. CapLinked’s diverse list of global clients include FTI Consulting, Ernst & Young, Roche, Founders Fund, KPMG, Hess, Crosslink Capital, Takeda, Roth Capital Partners, and many others.

Jackson added that additional client announcements would be forthcoming soon.

About CapLinked, Inc.

CapLinked, Inc. is a fintech innovator whose cloud-based platform is used to protect information shared between firms and manage interactions during multi-party projects. Thousands of companies in over 113 countries worldwide rely on CapLinked’s enterprise, self-serve, and API product lines. Eric M. Jackson (PayPal’s first head of US marketing) and Christopher Grey (former private equity and investment banking executive) founded the company in 2010. CapLinked is a trademark of CapLinked, Inc. Visit https://www.caplinked.com to learn more.

